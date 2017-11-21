You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Chloe Lloyd. This stunning British babe has been modeling for the past seven years and loves traveling around the world for work. When she's not working on her latest beauty campaign or landing another fashion magazine cover, you can find Chloe shopping in local vintage shops for a new band tee or picking up a new hair mask (the secret to her gorgeous mane!).

Can't get enough of Chloe? See some of her career highlights below:

