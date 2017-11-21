You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!
We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!
Next up is Joana Damek. This blonde beauty is best known for her time as a contestant on Germany's Next Top Model, and began modeling when she was just 17-years-old. When she's not jet setting for work, you can find Joana horseback riding or taking her favorite Pilates class in the city.
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.
Can't get enough of Joana? See some of her career highlights below:
Women/360 Models
Women/360 Models
Women/360 Models
Women/360 Models
Women/360 Models
@Joana_Damek/Instagram
Women/360 Models
@Joana_Damek/Instagram
Women/360 Models
@Joana_Damek/Instagram
Women/360 Models
Women/360 Models
@Joana_Damek/Instagram
Joana Damek: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
1 13
1 13