You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Joana Damek. This blonde beauty is best known for her time as a contestant on Germany's Next Top Model, and began modeling when she was just 17-years-old. When she's not jet setting for work, you can find Joana horseback riding or taking her favorite Pilates class in the city. ​

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Joana? See some of her career highlights below:

