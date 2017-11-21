You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Juliana Herz. This Costa Rican cutie has been modeling for the past four years and once had to shoot while wearing a fake pregnant belly. Talk about a strange experience! When she's not working, you can find Juliana indulging in some candy (her self-proclaimed guilty pleasure) or cheering on her hometown soccer team.

Can't get enough of Juliana? See some of her career highlights below:

