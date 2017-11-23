This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com 

Word of advice: Put on your sunnies before admiring Serena Williams’s sparkling wedding ring.

On Wednesday, the tennis champion took to her three-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia's, personal Instagram account to gift viewers a glimpse of her blinding sparkler and prove that her and her mini-me already share the same lavish style. “Daddy knows how much I love leopard print,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner captioned the adorable shot, which prominently displays two generous gifts from Serena's new hubby, Alexis Ohanian.

As the 36-year-old balances her baby on her legs, she casually flashes her new bling. The tennis pro's emerald cut engagement ring is paired with a gold wedding band, featuring three massive pear diamonds that form a teardrop design, NBD.

Daddy knows how much I love leopard print.

And while it’s hard to take our eyes off the glittering stones, Serena's too-cute tot does the trick, as she models a ruffled leopard print playsuit.

Looks like Alexis Sr. definitely likes to spoil his girls!

See all of Serena's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017: 

Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Onia, available at shopspring.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Onia, available at shopspring.com.
