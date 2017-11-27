Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin. And in one of her recent Instagram posts, the model turned actress turned swimwear designer is stripping down in an effort to promote her new line.

The brunette beauty spent the Thanksgiving holiday at the beach, and left little to the imagination in a variety of barely-there bikini photos and short videos. But what we can all really be thankful for is this seductive snap, which was shared to both Emily's page and on the new Inamorata Swimwear Instagram account:

🌞 A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Emily's debut swimwear collection has been in the news since its debut last week, most notably now, as the designer faces backlash for allegedly copying Lisa Marie Fernandez' designs. According to an article on People.com, a cease-and-desist letter was sent to Inamorata, which alleges that two pieces from the six-piece collection appear to be a copy of Lisa Marie Fernandez' swimwear.

"Although in the United States there is no copyright protection for physically functional items (including clothing), since Inamorata ships internationally, Fernandez was able to invoke two European Union Community Design Registration certificates that she filed in 2015, which allows her to supply, import, export or deal products incorporating the designs within the European Union until 2020," the article explains. "Fernandez has given the brand until November 22nd to respond to the letter before initiating any legal proceedings."

See all of Emily's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2015:

