You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Madison Nagle. This beauty may be new to modeling but she already looks like a seasoned pro! When she's not working it in front of the camera, you can find Madison taking a boxing class or dreaming of a second life as a swimwear designer.

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Madison? See some of her career highlights below:



Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models @mad_nag/Instagram @mad_nag/Instagram @mad_nag/Instagram Wilhelmina Models @mad_nag/Instagram Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models @mad_nag/Instagram @mad_nag/Instagram @mad_nag/Instagram @mad_nag/Instagram Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models Madison Nagle: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting 1 19 Close expandIcon 1 19 Close

​