What do the Queen of Twitter and the Queen of Prince Harry's heart both have in common? Deal or No Deal

That's right — before marrying their respective men and launching their insane careers, Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle were both briefcase models on the popular game show, Deal or No Deal. Their time with the show may have been brief — Chrissy only appeared in 8 episodes from 2007-2008 and Meghan appeared in 34 episodes over the span of 2006-2007 — but as the Internet would have you know, it's a bond that will be theirs forever. 

Need more proof? Both leading ladies can be found on the show's IMDB page

So what's the point? Here's hoping there's a resurrection of Deal or No Deal on the horizon, since that seems to be the segue into falling in love with a rockstar or royal and becoming mega-famous...

See some of Chrissy's best moments with SI Swimsuit:

Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Eberjey.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
James Macari
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Solkissed Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California.
Yu Tsai/SI
Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit
