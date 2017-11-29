You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Vanessa Hanson. This Orange County cutie most recently took a trip to Mexico City and has been modeling for the past seven years. When she's not rocking her favorite L Space bikini in Laguna Beach, you can find Vanessa taking a Pilates reformer class or working on her yoga moves.

Can't get enough of Vanessa? See some of her career highlights below:

