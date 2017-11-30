It's the most wonderful time of the year! Tomorrow marks the first day of December, and you know what that means... It's almost time for the annual LOVE Advent calendar!

Indisputably the naughtiest advent calendar ever created, this year's LOVE Magazine holiday treat promises to be another winner. This year's video series features several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, including Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Barbara Palvin and Alexis Ren (just to name a few).

Along with the trailer released earlier today, the magazine explains that "the beginnings of 2017’s Advent took place in the New York gym The Dogpound." It was there that LOVE's editor ran into our own Ashley Graham and realized this year's theme should revolve around being both sexy and strong.

Love Advent

"It’s festive, it’s fun and it’s everything we love about women enjoying being women, on their own terms,’ comments LOVE Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand.

Love Advent

Love Advent

Each day over the next month (and beyond), LOVE will release one new video, starring a model of the moment of their choice. But for some, this year's videos represent more than just a seasonal surprise.

"In the wake of women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about 'modesty' and 'our responsibility' as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it 'easier' for the rest of the world," Emily Ratajkowski told the publication of her LOVE video. "I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear a short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do."

