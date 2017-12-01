You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Victoria Germyn. This Swedish sweetie has been modeling for nine years and loves the show Friends as much as the rest of us do! When she's not on the road or visiting friends and family back home, you can find Victoria at the gym doing a new cardio routine or dreaming of a different life as a professional horseback rider or designer.

Taylor Ballatyne

Taylor Ballatyne

Taylor Ballatyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Victoria? See some of her career highlights below: