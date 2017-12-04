We've seen Emily Ratajkowski wear nothing. We've seen Emily Ratajkowski wear nothing but body paint or guitar picks or tk. But Emily Ratajkowski in spaghetti may be the sexiest version of her yet, thanks to the annual LOVE Advent calendar!

EmRata stars in Day 3 of the publication's yearly calendar and the two-time SI Swimsuit model sizzles in red lingerie and suspenders while slithering around a table of spaghetti. It's quite spectacular.

Each day over the next month (and beyond), LOVE will release one new video, starring a model of the moment of their choice. This year's video series features several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, including Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin and Alexis Ren (just to name a few).

But it'll be tough to top Emily and her sultry spin on spaghetti. We can't wait to see what the rest of the month holds.

