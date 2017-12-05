Welcome to the SI Swimsuit family, Anne De Paula! Feels like we've known you forever.

Anne, of course, was the winner of our 2017 Model Search, which earned her a spot in this year's rookie class. The Model Search also included Hunter McGrady, Lisa-Marie Jaftha and McKenna Berkley.

Anne, of course, was the winner of our 2017 Model Search, which earned her a spot in this year's rookie class.

Anne, a native of Brazil, broke down in tears when we surprised her in March with news of her Model Search victory. Though she boasts an Instagram following of nearly 100,000 followers, Anne never planned to be a model.

"I really wanted to be a doctor because all of my family works with health," Anne told us back in February. "I was a tomboy … I used to play soccer on the team of my city. I used to be a goalkeeper and that was my number one thing."



We're certainly glad Anne gave up soccer. She becomes the eighth member of SI Swimsuit 2018 we've revealed so far. She joins Chase Carter and Robin Holzken (who both shot in The Bahamas), Sailor Brinkley Cook (who found out from her mom in a memorable moment), Alexis Ren, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasely (who all shot in Aruba).

