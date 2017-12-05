Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book just launched its first-ever calendar called CR Girls 2018.​ And she invited a few SI Swim favorites along for the ride!

The new calendar, which was photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Carine, features SI babes Gigi Hadid, Hailey Clauson, Danielle Herrington and Hannah Ferguson. According to the CR Fashion Book website, the photos are designed to "showcase our favorite beauties in acts of dazzling strength."  It is now available for purchase with all proceeds from the sale benefiting the Special Olympics. Check out the images below.

CR Girls 2018 calendar
CR Girls 2018 calendar
CR Girls 2018 calendar
CR Girls 2018 calendar

it's been a busy week for SI Swimsuit models doing year-end stuff. Videos from the annual LOVE advent calendar have been trickling out and if you haven't seen the videos featuring Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham, do so right now. And be sure to keep checking SwimDaily - you never know what other year-end specials are in store for our SI Swim gals!

BONUS: See all of Hannah's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53012274&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
