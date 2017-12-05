Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book just launched its first-ever calendar called CR Girls 2018.​ And she invited a few SI Swim favorites along for the ride!

The new calendar, which was photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Carine, features SI babes Gigi Hadid, Hailey Clauson, Danielle Herrington and Hannah Ferguson. According to the CR Fashion Book website, the photos are designed to "showcase our favorite beauties in acts of dazzling strength." It is now available for purchase with all proceeds from the sale benefiting the Special Olympics. Check out the images below.

it's been a busy week for SI Swimsuit models doing year-end stuff. Videos from the annual LOVE advent calendar have been trickling out and if you haven't seen the videos featuring Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham, do so right now. And be sure to keep checking SwimDaily - you never know what other year-end specials are in store for our SI Swim gals!

