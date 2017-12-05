You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Zanna Van Vorstenbosch. This Amsterdam babe has been modeling full-time for the past two years and is obsessed with her career which takes her around the world for work! When she's not traveling, you can find Zanna taking a Pilates class, going for a long walk, or playing gigs (she's a musician!).

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Zanna? See some of her career highlights below:



@zansizan/Instagram Supreme Management @zansizan/Instagram @zansizan/Instagram Supreme Management @zansizan/Instagram Supreme Management Supreme Management Supreme Management Supreme Management Supreme Management @zansizan/Instagram Supreme Management @zansizan/Instagram Supreme Management @zansizan/Instagram Supreme Management Zanna Van Vorstenbosch: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting 1 17 Close expandIcon 1 17 Close

​