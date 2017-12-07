In our opinion, there can never be too much Hannah Ferguson. So in that case, we're bringing you a brand-new video, starring everyone's favorite Texan! 

Featuring the one and only Hannah Ferguson, this never-before-seen footage was shot during her unforgettable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 shoot. Photographed by the brilliant Yu Tsai in Fiji, Hannah looks radiant in the new clip as she poses behind palm leaves and on a giant swing.  

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Watch the video above to see the steamy footage for yourself! Trust us — you won't regret it. 

See all of Hannah's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017: 

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53012274&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, top and bottom available at shopspring.com.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 29
Close
expandIcon
1 29
Close