Miami, here we come!

It was announced today that SI Swimsuit will celebrate the release of its 2018 issue with the inaugural SI Swimsuit Island festival, set to place on Miami Beach from Feb. 16-18. The event -- a two-night, two-day world class entertainment experience -- will include some of the biggest musical acts in the world, a high-end culinary offering, exclusive fan activations, panels and appearances by SI Swimsuit models and celebrity guests.

Models Kate Bock, Hannah Jeter, Aly Raisman, Kate Bock, Chase Carter, Raven Lyn, Danielle Herrington and Samantha Hoopes were in Miami today for the announcement, which included a model and photographer panel, autograph signing and Q&A with fans.

In addition, SI Swimsuit Island will kick off with “Good Vibes,” a charitable experience that will benefit hurricane relief for the Caribbean islands, home to 20 SI Swimsuit covers since the brand's launch in 1964.

@samanthahoopes and @katebock are here to share more details about our exciting @si_swimsuit_island event! Coming to Miami February 16-18! #siswim #siswimsuitisland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:28am PST

We’re so excited to be a part of the fIrst ever SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISLAND 🏝🏝🏝👙👙👙 COME SEE US IN MIAMI FEBRUARY 2018 !!! 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ @si_swimsuit_island @lilbabycheezus A post shared by KATE BOCK (@katebock) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:13am PST

So book your plane tickets, get your hotel reserved and head down to Miami. SI Swimsuit Island is only open for three days, and you don't want to miss it!

Bonus: Meet the models of SI Swimsuit 2017