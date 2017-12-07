You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Charlie Austin. This Aussie babe made an impact during last year's casting when she turned her foot backwards (1:03 mark of this video) so we had to invite her back. When she's not doing weird things with her feet, Charlie loves to travel, relax on the beach and spend quality time with her new puppy, Nugget. That's one lucky dog!

