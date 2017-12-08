On Thursday, we dropped some major news: SI Swimsuit will holds its inaugural SI Swimsuit Island festival on Feb. 16-18 to celebrate the release of its 2018 issue. The announcement was made as part of the Art Basel festivities in Miami and  we brought a parade of models -- Kate Bock, Hannah Jeter, Aly Raisman, Chase Carter, Raven Lyn, Danielle Herrington and Samantha Hoopes -- to celebrate the news.

The event will also include musical acts, high-end culinary offerings, fan activation, model panels and "Good Vibes," a charitable experience that will benefit hurricane relief for the Caribbean islands. And, of course, plenty of models to enjoy that great Miami weather!

Make your reservations now. You won't be disappointed!

