You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Elizabeth Bennett. This Rhode Island native was modeling wedding dresses at age 16 for bridal magazines before landing her big break with Abercrombie & Fitch. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of Kate Upton (who she jokingly refers to as her "twin") and one day land the cover of SI Swimsuit. We certainly see the resemblance!

