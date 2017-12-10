You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Delilah Belle Hamlin, who is a relative newcomer to the world of modeling. She walked her first catwalk in February for Tommy Hilfiger and also appeared in Botkier's fall campaign. Delilah, whose parents are Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is also mildly obsessed with criminal psychology. So if you don't see her out and about in Manhattan, she's likely at home watching Criminal Minds!

Can't get enough of Delilah? See some of her career highlights below:

