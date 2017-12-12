We don't cover literature very often at SwimDaily, but thanks to Paulina Porizkova, we have become book worms.

In her new Instagram series called #Paulinaspicks, the former SI Swimsuit model is sharing book recommendations with her fans. So far, the selections include Harlan Coben’s Don’t Let Go, Karl Ove Knausgård's My Struggle and Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach (which she describes as “Boardwalk Empire with a blend of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn but with a feminist slant). ​See the first three below.

Introducing... Paulina’s Picks! 📚Reading has always been one of my favorite things to do. In fact, I read so much I won awards from both Kindle and iBooks this year. 😜 (And that’s not counting the paper books I consume.) Here’s my Twitter-pal Harlan Coben’s latest release “Don’t Let Go.” With all of Coben’s books, once I start reading I know I’m not getting any sleep until the last page. His latest is no exception and is utterly unputdownable. I love Coben’s work the same way I love Stephen King’s -- they’re both authors who elegantly simplify their voice to tell a great story. It’s clean, to the point, fantastic storytelling. 👍🏻 Photo taken: October 2017 Photo cred: @brianmagallones whose adorable #pitbull Kobe Bryant kept me company. Locale: Hudson Valley #PaulinasPicks #BeachReads #AmReading #iBooks #Kindle #PittbullsofInstagram #Paulina4Decades #OriginalSuper

(Shot on the last hot day of the late fall. 🍁And yeah, I’m showing off. I’m 52 and staying slim is a constant battle I which may lose by 53.🤣). Paulina’s Picks 📚 "My Struggle” by Karl Ove Knausgård If art is truth, then this is the art-iest book ever. I read all five-billion pages of the six volume memoir by this Norwegian middle aged chain-smoking man. He describes the minutiae of his life with such painstaking meticulousness and utter honesty that it should read like watching paint dry. Instead, it allowed for me to entirely climb into someone else’s mind and body and discover how much we all have in common. “For the heart, life is simple: it beats for as long as it can. Then it stops.” ― Karl Ove Knausgård. 💕Photo shoot: 21 days ago 🕵️Photo cred: @BrianMagallones 🐶Co-Starring: The lovely Ludwig (half-deaf like his namesake) #PaulinasPicks #BeachReads #AmReading #LudwigTheDog #Knausgard #NoFilter #NoPhotoshop #Paulina4Decades #OriginalSuper

Paulina graced the pages of SI Swimsuit a whopping seven times, including back-to-back covers in 1984 and 1985. Now we can't help but be curious what books she read between takes!

