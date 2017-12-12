We don't cover literature very often at SwimDaily, but thanks to Paulina Porizkova, we have become book worms.

In her new Instagram series called #Paulinaspicks, the former SI Swimsuit model is sharing book recommendations with her fans. So far, the selections include Harlan Coben’s Don’t Let Go, Karl Ove Knausgård's My Struggle and Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach (which she describes as “Boardwalk Empire with a blend of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn but with a feminist slant). ​See the first three below.

Paulina graced the pages of SI Swimsuit a whopping seven times, including back-to-back covers in 1984 and 1985. Now we can't help but be curious what books she read between takes!

