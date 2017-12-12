You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Denise Schaefer, a Peru native who moved to California at age 11. Denise was discovered during a vacation in New York City and began modeling shortly after. She is a sports fan and lists the Lakers as her favorite team (though she admits she was a bigger fan when the team was winning!). Here's hoping they get good again so we can see Denise at courtside.

Can't get enough of Denise? See some of her career highlights below:

