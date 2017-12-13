Welcome to SI Swimsuit, Jasmyn Wilkins!

The Atlanta native, a former Miss Georgia USA, has been modeling full-time for the past three years. Jazz (as her friends call her) is quite the athlete. She played lacrosse and ran cross-country in high school, where she was also captain of her track and field team. Her background in sports shouldn't be that surprising, though. Her dad is former NBA player Gerald Wilkins and her uncle is NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

As for her post-modeling plans, Jasmyn hopes to pursue a career in nursing. But that'll have to wait. For now, Jasmyn is concentrating on modeling and we couldn't be happier to have her as a part of the SI Swimsuit family.

Our newest rookie is here to kick off the 12 Days of SI Swimsuit Christmas! 🎅🏼🎄On the first day of Christmas @si_swimsuit gave to me @jasmynwilkins looking VERY SEXY... A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Jasmyn is the ninth member of SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie Class. She joins Chase Carter and Robin Holzken (who both shot in The Bahamas), Sailor Brinkley Cook (who found out from her mom in a memorable moment), Alexis Ren, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasely (who all shot in Aruba), and Anne De Paula, winner of the 2017 Model Search.

