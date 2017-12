You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Afiya Bennett, a proud New York City native. Afiya is one of the eaiser models to keep track of because she chronicles just about everything in her blog! When she's not walking the red carpet, Afiya likes to watch basketball, jam out to Beyonce and practicing for her future career as a host for E! News.

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Afiya? See some of her career highlights below: