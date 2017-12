Danielle Herrington is one of several SI Swimsuit models appearing in the Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book 2018 calendar, joining Gigi Hadid, Hailey Clauson and Hannah Ferguson. If you haven't seen her video yet, take a second and do so.

October's Very Own💋 @crfashionbook A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

As if that video wasn't sexy enough, Danielle attended the calendar launch party on Tuesday and stole the show in a sheer, black dress.

Getty Images

And you thought Danielle in a swimsuit was sexy!

We know Danielle loves to work out and it's good to see all that hard way pay off. And though we love our SI Swimsuit calendar, we tip our hats to Carine Roitfeld for putting out the second hottest calendar of 2018!

BONUS: See Danielle's 2017 SI Swimsuit photos