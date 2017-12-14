You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Christine Sofie​​. The Danish beauty was discovered in Copenhagen at age 14, but just started modeling full-time two years ago. Christine considers Sade her favorite musician and describes her favorite food as "anything from the sea." As for what she'd be doing if not modeling, Christine told Harpers Bazaar that it would be "something with design – graphic and interior, I find that world thrilling and interesting."

Can't get enough of Christine? See some of her career highlights below:

