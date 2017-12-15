That's a wrap from Nevis! SI Swimsuit has officially left the Caribbean island after 12 days of shooting for the 2018 Swimsuit Issue.

And while we can't reveal all the models we photographed on location, we can reveal two: Anne De Paula and Jasmyn Wilkins. The two brought the sexy in their first shoot as SI Swimsuit rookies and left everyone impressed. And the best part is you don't have to wait until February to see them in action!

Still need more Anne and Jasmyn? We understand.

This is just a small appetizer. The main course won't come until February when the issue is released. Hopefully this will tide you over until then!

BONUS: See Anne's body paint photos from the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue