Another day, another courtside sartorial win for Emily Ratajkowski.

The sultry starlet was front and center as she watched the New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday night. Dressed in a baggy black Adidas crop top and a gleaming pair of red latex pants, the 26-year-old oozed her signature brand of sex appeal while flaunting her envy-inducing abs on the court.

Nixing almost all jewelry—save for a fitting pair of hoop earrings, of course—Ratajkowski kept things simple for the sporty night out, and chose to let the incandescent shine of her high-waisted pants take over in the bling department. A pair of white buckled booties, a subtle smokey eye, and a matte pink pout completed her look.

That's another slam dunk for EmRata in the books!

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.

See all of Emily's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2015:



Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai Emily Ratajkowski Yu Tsai emily ratajkowski 2015 swimsuit photo gallery 1 30 Close expandIcon 1 30 Close

​