It's official: LOVE Advent has never been hotter, and you have Alexis Ren to thank for that. 

Starring in the most bootylicious advent video the magazine has ever produced, our 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie leaves little to the imagination in this 'Butt Day' clip. Playing off the term for a day at the gym when someone focuses on tightening their derrière, Alexis sports little more than a thong and bra as she squats and lifts in the minute-long short.

• Ashley Graham Slaps Her Bottom and Pulls Sled in NSFW Video for Love Advent Calendar

“I appreciate Love Advent because they like to experiment with creatively different concepts that are unforgettable and fun to shoot!” Aleixs said about her super sexy video. 

LOVE Advent
LOVE Advent
LOVE Advent

Alexis joins fellow SI Swimsuit models Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Barbara Palvin, who have also been cast as a part of this year's NSFW advent series. 

See some of Alexis' hottest Instagram photos:

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

me for you

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

made me think of you

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

this morning

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

anime and chill

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

🕊🕊

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

♠️

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

My first Belfie....thanks @tmz_tv 😂

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Morning 😇

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

#bts of my campaign @heralondon_ #heralondon

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

off roading for @yamamayofficial #needsummernow #yamamaysummercollection

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

a feeling

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

👅🍔

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

LA bred

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

brb losing myself in paradise

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

when I see someone with a camera

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

burnt butt 🍅

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

waking up at 5pm

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

10:17 am

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

knew you were watching

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

make peace with your broken pieces

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

sky bubbles @lili_claspe

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

escaping responsibilities

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

right before falling asleep here for 4 hours. feeling like a zebra

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

binging on Death Note episodes this weekend 🤤

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

24 hours in Waikiki

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Alexis Ren's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2017
1 27
Close
expandIcon
1 27
Close