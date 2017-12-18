It's official: LOVE Advent has never been hotter, and you have Alexis Ren to thank for that.

Starring in the most bootylicious advent video the magazine has ever produced, our 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie leaves little to the imagination in this 'Butt Day' clip. Playing off the term for a day at the gym when someone focuses on tightening their derrière, Alexis sports little more than a thong and bra as she squats and lifts in the minute-long short.

• Ashley Graham Slaps Her Bottom and Pulls Sled in NSFW Video for Love Advent Calendar

“I appreciate Love Advent because they like to experiment with creatively different concepts that are unforgettable and fun to shoot!” Aleixs said about her super sexy video.

LOVE Advent

LOVE Advent

LOVE Advent

Alexis joins fellow SI Swimsuit models Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Barbara Palvin, who have also been cast as a part of this year's NSFW advent series.

See some of Alexis' hottest Instagram photos:

