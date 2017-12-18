You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Maggie Rawlins​​. This stunning Southern belle has only been modeling for a couple years and was originally on a path to be a full-time nurse. When she's not traveling around the world for work, you can find Maggie at home in Charleston with her husband and fur baby. Talk about the best of both worlds!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Maggie? See some of her career highlights below:

