This post was written by Julie Mazziotta and originally appeared on People.com.

Forget boozy brunches — Kate Upton has a far healthier idea of a “#SundayFunday.”

The supermodel and newlywed worked out with her longtime trainer Ben Bruno, and showed off her impressive strength, lifting 225 lbs. with her hips.

Kate, 25, was doing a hip thrust to build up her glute strength, Ben explained.

#SundayFunday #225pounds @benbrunotraining 💪💪 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Dec 17, 2017 at 11:52am PST

“Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes some ‘1.5 rep’ hip thrusts where, like the name suggests, you do one full rep followed by a partial rep, pausing at the top each time. Strong!” he wrote on his own Instagram page.

Ben explained that he has Kate do the partial reps because when the weight is that heavy, it can be too much stress on the lower back to go all the way back down to the floor each time.

“Now that Kate is easily using more than 225 lbs. on hip thrusts, we’ve transitioned to ‘1.5 reps’ as a way to get a good training effect with lighter loads so we can keep working the glutes with less stress on the lower back and hips,” Ben says.

After revamping her workout plan last year, Kate now works out with Bruno five to six times a week.

“I found a training plan that really works for my body,” Kate previously told PEOPLE. “I love feeling strong, and strength training has really changed my body.”

See all of Kate's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

