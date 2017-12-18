This post was written by Julie Mazziotta and originally appeared on People.com

Forget boozy brunches — Kate Upton has a far healthier idea of a “#SundayFunday.”

The supermodel and newlywed worked out with her longtime trainer Ben Bruno, and showed off her impressive strength, lifting 225 lbs. with her hips.

Kate, 25, was doing a hip thrust to build up her glute strength, Ben explained.

#SundayFunday #225pounds @benbrunotraining 💪💪

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

“Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes some ‘1.5 rep’ hip thrusts where, like the name suggests, you do one full rep followed by a partial rep, pausing at the top each time. Strong!” he wrote on his own Instagram page.

Ben explained that he has Kate do the partial reps because when the weight is that heavy, it can be too much stress on the lower back to go all the way back down to the floor each time.

“Now that Kate is easily using more than 225 lbs. on hip thrusts, we’ve transitioned to ‘1.5 reps’ as a way to get a good training effect with lighter loads so we can keep working the glutes with less stress on the lower back and hips,” Ben says.

After revamping her workout plan last year, Kate now works out with Bruno five to six times a week.

“I found a training plan that really works for my body,” Kate previously told PEOPLE. “I love feeling strong, and strength training has really changed my body.”

See all of Kate's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017: 

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach.</a>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/">Alexandre Vauthier</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a>. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Jacket by </span><a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Alexandre Vauthier</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> Shorts by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/levis/br/5ca0c0/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Levi's</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Cali Dreaming</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
