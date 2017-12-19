This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Kate Upton hit a grand slam as a sexy tennis queen for day 19 of LOVE magazine’s annual advent calendar.

Joining a bevy of beauties, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski, the Sports Illustrated stunner held her own, working up a sweat on the tennis court. Dressed in a plunging black leotard that bared her booty, the model practiced her swing, and showed off her famed assets while flexing courtside.

LOVE Advent

To keep her warm, Kate opted for furry boots and a classic check Burberry scarf, putting a fun sartorial spin on athletic attire.

The 25-year-old was honored to be a part of the magazine's Christmas custom, speaking on this year's theme of strong female athleticism. "Love Advent is a great Katie Grand tradition,” she said. “It's silly and fun, and I love shoots where I don't have to take myself too seriously."

Watch Kate ace her serve in the clip above.

