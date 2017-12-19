This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com

Kate Upton hit a grand slam as a sexy tennis queen for day 19 of LOVE magazine’s annual advent calendar.

Joining a bevy of beauties, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski, the Sports Illustrated stunner held her own, working up a sweat on the tennis court. Dressed in a plunging black leotard that bared her booty, the model practiced her swing, and showed off her famed assets while flexing courtside.

LOVE Advent
LOVE Advent

To keep her warm, Kate opted for furry boots and a classic check Burberry scarf, putting a fun sartorial spin on athletic attire.

The 25-year-old was honored to be a part of the magazine's Christmas custom, speaking on this year's theme of strong female athleticism. "Love Advent is a great Katie Grand tradition,” she said. “It's silly and fun, and I love shoots where I don't have to take myself too seriously."

Watch Kate ace her serve in the clip above.

BONUS: See all of Kate's stunning images from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Yu Tsai
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Jacket by Alexandre Vauthier.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at revolve.com.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Jacket by Alexandre Vauthier.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at revolve.com.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at revolve.com.
Kate Upton 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
