As a Victoria's Secret Angel and former SI Swimsuit model, Sara Sampaio is used to wearing bikinis of all kinds. She's worn plenty of swim-worthy lingerie pieces along with wings in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but little can top the creativity of her latest swimsuit styling.

Sampaio stepped out on a beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico on Sunday while wearing a simple white bikini ... upside down.

Yes, you read that correctly, Sampaio is so good at wearing swimsuits that she's playing with the very form itself. While her understated white triangle bikini top is fairly classic in make, she made it her own by flipping it upside down and leaving it that way.

The following day, the Victoria's Secret Angel shared on Instagram that she's officially off the clock and done for the year in another beachy (but less upside down) picture.

And I’m doneeeee for the year! Yayyyy so excited to vacay :)

"And I’m doneeeee for the year!" she wrote. "Yayyyy so excited to vacay :)"

Happy vacation, Sara!

BONUS: See some of Sara's best moments from SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015!

Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Ete.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Voda Swim.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Xhilaration for Target.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by OMO NORMA KAMALI.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Roxy, Surfboard by Malibu Barbie by Trina Turk and Walden Surfboards.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by H&M.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Ben Watts/SI
Sara Sampaio's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015
