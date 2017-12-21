You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Abbey Ries. The Iowa City native has been modeling for three years and considers herself a live lover, happiness haver and earth advocate (according to her Instagram profile, at least). When she's not modeling, Abbey enjoys yoga, cheering on her Chicago Cubs and watching Survivor. Perhaps we'll see her stranded on a desert island one day!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne



Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.

Can't get enough of Abbey? See some of her career highlights below:

