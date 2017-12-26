Day in the Life of SI Model Chrissy Teigen

This story originally appeared on People.com

Chrissy Teigen won the Internet for the 100th time on Saturday with one perfectly timed tweet.

The cookbook author and model, who is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, saw pal John Mayer lamenting about the overuse of PhotoShop and FaceTune on social media.

“Nothing provides a clear view into someone’s taste, eye or intentions like the way they retouch a photo,” Mayer — who’s currently convalescing in Montana following an emergency appendectomy he underwent earlier this month — wrote Friday.

Teigen, 32, knew just what to do. Digging into her archives, she pulled out a picture of herself she later explained she had since September 2015 and sent it back to Mayer, 40, without commentary.

The photo had Teigen’s head placed on the body of Nicki Minaj in her iconic booty-bearing squat pose immortalized on the cover art of the rapper’s 2014 single “Anaconda.”

Mayer was thrilled, telling Teigen on Twitter that he was “dying” of laughter.

“New hi[gh] score,” he said, adding, “John Mayer took a screen shot!”

Minaj found it funny too. Hours later, she reposted the photo with a crying laughing emoji.

