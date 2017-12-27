You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Alexina Graham. This British beauty just walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai, and has also appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Brooks Brothers and L'Oreal. And though she's always dancing on set, Alexina is a self-described who doesn't like going to the club. She prefers to save those moves for her niece and nephew!

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed. SwimDaily

Can't get enough of Alexis? See some of her career highlights below:

