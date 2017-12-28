You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Ashley Graves. The Washington native loves to work out (pilates and hot yoga are her faves) and cheering on her hometown Seattle Seahawks! Ashley is also a bit of a sneakerhead and considers Jordan retros her absolute favorite. We like that kind of style!

