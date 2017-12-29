You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Baskin Champion. This Alabama native has been modeling for just two years but if she looks familiar, there's a reason. Her sister Abby was also in for a casting! As for Baskin, she loves Pilates, chocolate chip cookies and Alabama football. Roll tide!

Can't get enough of Baskin? See some of her career highlights below:

