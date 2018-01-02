This post was written by Kaitlyn Frey and originally appeared on People.com.

Christie Brinkley’s ready to celebrate daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s engagement.

The 62-year-old model couldn’t hold back her excitement when her oldest daughter (with ex-husband Billy Joel) shared the news of her proposal with a series of romantic photos of her engagement to boyfriend Ryan Gleason on Instagram Monday evening.

“Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two! ( my I phone is not working so I have not been able to post .. I am trying to write my comment now .. each word is a struggle to post),” Christie captioned the photo of the happy, newly engaged couple on Instagram.

She continued: “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be ! What s beautiful way for our family to start the New Year…. Celebrating their LOVE !!!”

In another post, Christie shared a shot of the moment Ryan got down on one knee to propose to Alexa Ray with a stunning (and huge!) emerald cut engagement ring.

“Let’s Start Planning a Wedding! ( just saying those words just made me cry! ),” Christie captioned the photo on Instagram.

Ryan popped the question to Alexa Ray at sunset on the beach while she was wearing a ruffled polka dot black bikini.

“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak,” Alexa Ray wrote in her Instagram announcement. “I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring — and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!”

Ryan also posted a photo of the gorgeous sparkler, calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world!!!!”

Christie's always had nothing but love for her daughter’s longtime boyfriend. Back in July, the star told Entertainment Tonight, “I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart. He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

