Hard to believe it's been just three years since Hailey Clauson made her SI Swimsuit debut. Since then, she's gone dog sledding in frozen Finland (while dressed in a bikini, of course), been crowned Queen of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade and famously appeared on the 2016 SI Swimsuit cover. 

The California native appears on the new cover of Ocean Drive Magazine's 25th anniversary issue, where she pays tribute to the legendary Claudia Schiffer and discusses her experience with SI Swimsuit. 

On the major impact Sports Illustrated had on her confidence and her career

"I didn't realize how amazing of an experience [working with Sports Illustrated] was going to be until I shot with them. They're a cool, awesome, happy crew to be around, and they've helped me embrace my body. That part alone was amazing. And then once the issue comes out, it gives you a lot more recognition in the mainstream world, so it's definitely changed my name in many amazing ways. I'm very thankful for it."

On an important realization while posing in the Arctic Circle for Sports Illustrated 

"It helped me embrace being myself, come into my own and love myself for me." 

On almost giving up her career as a supermodel

"My body really changed when I was about 17 or 18, like most girls, and I did not fit into sample sizes anymore. I took a year off and let myself be a normal teenager to figure out if I still wanted to do this or not, and I decided I did." 

To see more photos and read the full interview with Hailey, be sure to check out the cover feature online now. 

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anagranada.com">ANA GRANADA</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bordelle.co.uk">Bordelle</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit">BeCozi</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit">etsy.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.foxunlimited.com">Fox Unlimited</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BeCozi</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BeCozi</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm">shopbop.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">Trois</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fannieschiavoni.com">FANNIE SCHIAVONI</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lycheeswimwear.com">Lychee Swimwear.</a>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.martha-rey.com">Martha Rey</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
