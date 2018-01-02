It's been a big year for Kayla Fitzgerald and Dessie Mitcheson. The two were among the 15 finalists for SI Swimsuit's first ever-open casting, and joined us in Miami to shoot our debut swimwear line. The following month, the Mitchfitzz (as they're affectionately known) appeared in tiny swimsuits playing Twister and eating popsicles as part of Chris Applebaum's EATS project.

The duo are about to make their biggest splash yet when they debut on the new season of The Amazing Race, which will debut on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The show, if you've never seen, is a reality competition show in which 11 teams of two race around the world for a grand prize of $1 million. This season, the show's 30th, involves teams that are "the best of the best in their chosen fields." The field includes two former NBA players, a couple from the Yale Debate Team and two moms who created Goat Yoga. But the smart money is on Dessie and Kayla.

"Dessie and I met about 6 years ago during a swimsuit competition in Vegas," Kayla recalls. "We immediately hit it off and have been best friends ever since. Being on the show, I think we both realized how strong our friendship is and being able to experience it together definitely brought us closer! The Amazing race gave us memories that we can cherish forever and I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else!

So how will the duo perform? Can they beat the Goat Yoga moms? Tune in Wednesday and find out!

