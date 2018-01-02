You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Emma Ostilly. This Connecticut cutie has been modeling for the last six years and loves nothing more than a day at the beach in her favorite Frankies Bikini! When she's not posing in front of the camera, you can find Emma taking a Bodies by P class or indulging in her guilty pleasure — dark chocolate!

Can't get enough of Emma? See some of her career highlights below:

