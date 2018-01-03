It's been five days, and the Internet (ourselves very much included) can't get over Hannah Ferguson's LOVE Advent video.

Last year, everyone's favorite Texan bombshell posed totally naked atop a flamingo floatie, and we were sure nothing would ever top that. But this super steamy, NFSW wrestling video just might do the trick.

Leaving little to the imagination, Hannah showed fans exactly how strong she is, as she wrestled celebrity trainer Dara Hart in some barely-there lingerie. The two go back and forth, straddling and throwing each other around in the eye-popping clip. See for yourself below:

"'I am always pumped up to shoot for LOVE advent!" Hannah said of her involvement in this year's advent video series. "The ladies they unite are always empowering, strong and very sexy women who encourage and uplift one another."

See all of Hannah's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

