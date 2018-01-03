It's been five days, and the Internet (ourselves very much included) can't get over Hannah Ferguson's LOVE Advent video. 

Last year, everyone's favorite Texan bombshell posed totally naked atop a flamingo floatie, and we were sure nothing would ever top that. But this super steamy, NFSW wrestling video just might do the trick. 

Leaving little to the imagination, Hannah showed fans exactly how strong she is, as she wrestled celebrity trainer Dara Hart in some barely-there lingerie. The two go back and forth, straddling and throwing each other around in the eye-popping clip. See for yourself below:

"'I am always pumped up to shoot for LOVE advent!" Hannah said of her involvement in this year's advent video series. "The ladies they unite are always empowering, strong and very sexy women who encourage and uplift one another." 

See all of Hannah's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53012274&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
