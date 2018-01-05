Word to the wise — if you don't like Alexis Ren's Twitter content, keep it to yourself.

The SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie and social media guru (who boasts a combined 13 million followers between Instagram and Twitter) took to the platform this morning to share some personal thoughts on self discovery and life in general. When some Twitter fans took problem with the model's thread, she was quick to clap back.

Addressing "the guys," Alexis was direct and bold as she redirected them to a different social platform where they might find more of what they're looking for.

To the guys: Twitter is where I speak my mind if you wanna jerk off to my photos go to Instagram — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 5, 2018

Talk about someone who isn't afraid to speak her mind. That's just one of many reasons why we're so excited to have this bombshell as a part of our outstanding Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class!

See some of Alexis' hottest Instagram photos from 2017:

