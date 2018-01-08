STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING RIGHT NOW.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Heidi Klum and two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski sent pulses racing last night after the Golden Globes. The model pair linked up on the dance floor at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party to celebrate a night that Hollywood won't soon forget.

Heidi shared an unforgettable clip to Instagram of herself smooching Emily as an endless list of A-listers partied the night away.

"Fun night with @emrata".... INDEED.

Fun night with @emrata 😘💋 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:13am PST

The two both showed up in all black, as a nod to the Time's Up movement. Stars strutted the red carpet in black last night as a statement against sexual harassment and for gender equality.

"Well, I love that all of the women are wearing black together," Heidi told E! news. "We're all sticking together, and I'm loving it. Girl power!"

See some of Heidi's best moments from her days with SI Swimsuit:

