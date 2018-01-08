You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!
We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!
Next up is Georgia Gibbs. This Aussie babe has been modeling for two years and is one half of the dynamic duo that makes up the brains (and beauty!) behind the empowering Any Body blog.
We've already revealed that Georgia is one of the members of our incredible SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, but we still wanted to show off her beautiful photos from casting call week. Can you blame us?!
Can't get enough of Georgia? See some of her career highlights below:
New 💥 These photo are retouched not photoshopped, but smoothed, I'm covered in oil and they've been edited (+ black and white does wonders!!) I don't look like this when I wake up, but I do work hard and look after my body like I would someone I love & like everyone I also have insecurities x 📸 @nicksuarezphoto @wilhelminamodels ❤ #healthy #confident #natural #retouched
To be bold and be yourself, embracing what makes you unique and realising that comparisons are definitely the thief of joy, understanding that everyone is individual and that should be celebrated, you are more than just a body and the sexiest thing a woman can wear is confidence, love yourself and the skin you are in 💗 @any.body_co & my best @katewas_ 💫 Video by @jamesrothman & @andrewdaystudio 🙌🏼 #LoveAnyBODY #BodyConfident #Natural #EndBodyShaming Australian friends tune into @sunriseon7 at 8:20am AEST to hear us chat all things Any BODY & what the project means to us 🌸
Editorial "Modern Woman" Shot with an all female team @jessicaabrahamphotography @collette_emily & @milanijoymakeup ❤ We wanted to create images that merged art, fashion & womens sexuality, celebrating being wonderfully female, whatever form, colour, shape or size that is to you. ✨ #Retouched #SkinSmoothed #NoPS #Healthy #WomenEmpowerWomen #TheModernWoman
Lightweight and care free, completely obsessed with the @brasnthings new Airo bra, it's so comfy for a variety of women with different cup sizes and body shapes and I love that it's unpadded and super light like your wearing nothing at all 😜💗 #Brasnthings #Airo #Comfort #BraForAnyBODY Snapped by my girl @bonniecee 👑
In this moment i was grateful that I could call this 'work' despite the 5am wake up (a serious case of shutup Georgia first world problems!) What a wonderful place to 'work' & what a wonderful place to live... Love you #Australia ❤️✨ #Appreciative #Healthy #Confident #Natural #WellnessOverFitness #OneTimeSheWasntSmiling
Proud muma moment 💕 Not for me, not for Kate, not for @any.body_co but for every woman that has felt like you aren't enough, you are MORE than enough ✨ Thank you @deadlift.to.deadline for making this real life & @leeaoak for always supporting my dreams 🙌🏼 On stands NOW with an 8 page spread about our stories, body positivity, self acceptance and being the best version of yourself. #LoveAnyBODY #HealthOverSize #QuitTheComparisons #WomenEmpowerWomen #BeautyWithNoBoundaries @whandfmag Cover by @bonniecee 🌈