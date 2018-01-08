You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them! 

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too! 

Next up is Georgia Gibbs. This Aussie babe has been modeling for two years and is one half of the dynamic duo that makes up the brains (and beauty!) behind the empowering Any Body blog.  

We've already revealed that Georgia is one of the members of our incredible SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, but we still wanted to show off her beautiful photos from casting call week. Can you blame us?! 

Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Be sure to come back to SwimDaily for more 2018 castings, and catch up on the ones you've missed.

Can't get enough of Georgia? See some of her career highlights below: 

Hey me 👋🏽 for @drift.swimwear 👙 Shot by the best @bonniecee 💗 #BALI

A post shared by GEORGIA MAE (@georgiagibbs_) on

Exciting things are coming... 😍🤗👯💥 @ANY.BODY_CO #LoveAnyBODY

A post shared by GEORGIA MAE (@georgiagibbs_) on

Because it's Friday & I'm in AUS 💥 #healthy #confident #natural #aussie

A post shared by GEORGIA MAE (@georgiagibbs_) on

It's that time of year again... 👙 @bonniecee #SISWIM in #NYC 💙

A post shared by GEORGIA MAE (@georgiagibbs_) on

The reason I have 'sunshine' tattoo'd on my finger ☀️💕 #Portugal

A post shared by GEORGIA MAE (@georgiagibbs_) on

Georgia Gibbs' Hottest Instagram Photos of 2017
1 24
Close
expandIcon
1 24
Close