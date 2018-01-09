Emily Ratajkowski can now add "face of a major beauty campaign" to her résumé!

The model and actress shared a photo to Instagram yesterday to announce her new partnership. "Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity," she captioned the steamy, topless snap.

"We are thrilled to welcome the magnetic Emily Ratajkowski into the Ké​rastase Family," the company announced online. "Emily's approach to beauty and power have mede her a fascinating figure around the world."

According to the site, Emily's "iconic sexiness demands the raw power of Aura Botanica," a new collection of hair products which will be available for purchase starting in April. Until then, we'll just be admiring this black and white photo...for obvious reasons.

