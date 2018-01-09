You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Kara Del Toro. This Texan stunner has been modeling for eight years and never goes anywhere without her self tanner. When she's not on the road for work, you can find Kara taking a yoga class or indulging in a night of pizza, chocolate and The Bachelor! Talk about a girl after our own hearts...

Can't get enough of Kara? See some of her career highlights below:

