It's a fiery Flashback Friday thanks to Sports Illustrated cover model Kate Upton

The blonde beauty took to Instagram last week to share a black-and-white snap from many years ago, and you better believe the Internet took notice. In the photo, Kate lies on a bed staring seductively into the camera, all while wearing nothing more than a gold chain necklace and bracelets. 

"nakey, nakey, naked #fbf @yutsai88," she captioned the post. 

nakey, nakey, naked #fbf @yutsai88

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

In just six days, the photo raked in over 250,000 likes, with many fans commenting on Kate's beauty or choosing to focus on her marriage to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

"Insanely beautiful @kateupton," one fan wrote. "You are seriously, exceptional and complete perfection girl." Meanwhile, another chimed in, "Justin is surely a lucky man."  

No matter how you put it, Kate Upton was, is and always will be the woman of our dreams!

See all of Kate's stunning images from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach.</a>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/">Alexandre Vauthier</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a>. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Jacket by </span><a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Alexandre Vauthier</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> Shorts by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/levis/br/5ca0c0/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Levi's</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Cali Dreaming</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
