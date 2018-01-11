You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Katie Muirhead. This Aussie babe has been modeling for four years and swears by always traveling with a bottle of coconut oil! When she's not on the road for work, you can find Katie taking an outdoor bootcamp class or treating herself to an afternoon at a coffee shop with a strong cup of Joe.

Can't get enough of Katie? See some of her career highlights below:

